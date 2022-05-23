Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan announces PTI long march in Islamabad on May 25

Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has declared that a long march will be held in Islamabad on May 25.
