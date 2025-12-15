LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan cuts interest rate despite IMF advisory on inflation

Pakistan cuts interest rate despite IMF advisory on inflation

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 23:49 IST
Pakistan cuts interest rate despite IMF advisory on inflation
Pakistan has cut its interest rate by 0.5% despite IMF warnings on inflation, raising questions over its monetary policy direction and economic stability.

Trending Topics

trending videos