Pakistan cable car incident: 6 children among 8 stranded at 3,000 feet, rescue operation underway

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
At least eight people including six children have been trapped in a cable car in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan military helicopters have been deployed to conduct rescue operations.

