Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 16:44 IST
Pakistan: Asim Munir Commends Pak-China Ties at PLA Anniversary Celebration
Army Chief Asim Munir on Friday said the bond between Pakistan and China is 'unique, time-tested and exceptionally resilient', amid evolving regional and global challenges.

