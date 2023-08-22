Over 35,000 forced to evacuate as wildfires spread in Canada

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Hundreds of wildfires are filling the skies with smoke in the Canadian province of British Columbia. This has led to millions being put under air quality warnings. The wildfires, which analysts say are a result of climate change, increase concerns about the impact on human health.

