Oil price climbs nearly 5% on signs of increasing crude demand

Apr 15, 2021, 11.50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Brent crude futures rose US$2.91, or 4.6%, to settle at $66.58 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $2.97, or 4.9%, higher at $63.15 a barrel.
