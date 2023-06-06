Odisha train tragedy: FIR filed against unnamed people for causing death by negligence

A three-train tragedy rocked India as the deadliest rail crash in over 20 years and people are still coming to terms with the accident. At least 275 people lost their lives and around 1200 were injured. At the latest, the government Railways police have registered a First Information Report or a FIR against unknown persons for causing death by negligence and endangering life. The FIR has been registered under various sanctions sections of the Indian Penal Code.