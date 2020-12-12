LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Number of women in jails soars, 17% more jailed in last 10 years
Dec 12, 2020, 09.10 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The number of women in jails globally has soared. The number of women in jails has increased by 17% in a decade. Multiple studies have highlighted devastating impact that imprisonment can have on the women's mental health as well as their children.
Read in App