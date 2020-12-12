Number of women in jails soars, 17% more jailed in last 10 years

Dec 12, 2020, 09.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The number of women in jails globally has soared. The number of women in jails has increased by 17% in a decade. Multiple studies have highlighted devastating impact that imprisonment can have on the women's mental health as well as their children.
