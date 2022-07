Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to lift his 4th straight Wimbledon men's singles title on Sunday (July 10). The Serbian ace claimed his fourth straight crown and seventh title overall at the All England Club to equal Pete Sampras and William Renshaw's record for second-most Wimbledon men's singles title. Here is a look at Djokovic's incredible dominance at Wimbledon over the years.