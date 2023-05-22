No progress in US debt limit talks
The US debt limit talks are ongoing with no progress made so far, increasing market uncertainty. Speaker of the house Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden engaged in discussions but disagreements persist. The possibility of a default is looming, with treasury secretary Janet Yellen stating that the chances of paying all bills by mid-June are low. However, investors remain hopeful, as a bank of America survey revealed that 71% of investors believe a solution will be reached.