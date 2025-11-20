/Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Bihar Chief Minister for Record 10th Time

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a historic 10th term in a grand ceremony held at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan. The event witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This oath-taking follows the NDA's landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, where the alliance secured 202 out of 243 seats.