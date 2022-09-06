Nirvana wins dismissal of 'Nevermind' baby cover lawsuit

American rock band, Nirvana has been handed a victory after a year-long legal battle. A US district judge tossed out a lawsuit filed by the man who appeared to as naked baby on the cover of the band's iconic 1991 album 'Nevermind'.
