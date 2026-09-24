/WION Iconic Tourism Summit: How Travel is reshaping India's ties with the world

The Summit sessions Borders without barriers: The diplomacy of visas and mobility This session focuses on one of the most powerful enablers of global travel and tourism: seamless cross-border mobility. It will explore how countries are enhancing travel access for Indian travellers through initiatives such as e-visas, visa-free arrangements, accelerated processing, and digital travel credentials. The discussion will also examine how greater ease of movement can strengthen tourism, foster deeper business and trade engagement, expand educational opportunities, and reinforce people-to-people connections between India and the world. Soft power on the move: Tourism, culture and bilateral ties Tourism is arguably the most durable form of diplomatic relations. This session discusses how nations use cultural exchange, film, cuisine and travel promotion to deepen bilateral relationships, and how Indian outbound tourism has become a soft-power constituency, not just a commercial opportunity.