Nipah: Bat virus deadlier than Covid kills two in Indian state of Kerala | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Nipah virus, which is a deadlier bat virus than Covid-19, has killed two people in the Indian state of Kerala. At least four others have been infected. In 2018, 18 people were infected with Nipah in Kerala, 17 died. Listen in to Priyanka Sharma.

