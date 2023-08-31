Nigerian police raid alleged gay wedding in Delta, arrest 67 people

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Following a tip from someone who was aware of the event, Nigerian police raided an alleged gay wedding in the southern city of Warri in Delta state, which is prohibited in the nation, and arrested 67 persons, according to the authorities. According to a statement released by Delta police spokesman Edafe Bright late on Tuesday, the officers were tipped off about the ceremony on Aug. 27 while questioning a male cross-dresser who was wearing a female identity. The date of the raid was not specified in the statement.

