Nigerian court rules in favour of President Bola Tinubu's election victory

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
The verdict is in and it's a victory for the Nigerian incumbent president Bola Tinubu. A Nigerian court has now dismissed the petition by the opposition labour party to overturn the president's victory in the elections last February.

