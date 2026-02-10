/Nigeria Protests Demand Electoral Reform | Calls for Transparent Elections

Published: Feb 10, 2026, 14:21 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 14:21 IST
Mass protests have erupted across Nigeria, with citizens demanding electoral reform and a transparent election process. Demonstrators are calling on authorities to ensure free, fair, and credible elections ahead of upcoming voting cycles. In this video, we cover the protest action, chants and slogans, and statements from organizers, as well as the government’s response. See how Nigerians are mobilizing for democratic accountability and the steps being called for to strengthen the electoral system.