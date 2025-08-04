LOGIN
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 09:29 IST
Nigeria: over 50 kidnapped in northwest Nigeria, farmers flee as violence grows
Nigeria: over 50 kidnapped in northwest Nigeria, farmers flee as violence grows

Over 50 people have been kidnapped in northwest Nigeria as escalating violence forces farmers to flee their lands. Watch to know more on this!

