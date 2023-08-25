Niger: Line of economic sanctions trigger shortage of medical supplies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
One of the busiest in West Africa is the border crossing at Malanville, which is in northern Benin. Normally, trucks carrying food, humanitarian help, and industrial supplies routinely enter the neighboring Niger, one of the world's poorest nations. Niger is currently experiencing an economic crisis during a war. Watch to know more.

