Niger coup leaders cancel visa for the French ambassador Sylvain Itte and his family

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
In the last few weeks, Niger's ruling Junta has ordered police to expel France's Ambassador a move that will strain an already frosty relationship with the nation's former colonial ruler. Leaders along with the junta in neighbouring countries Mali and Burkina Faso are distancing themselves from France kickstarting a wave of anti-French sentiment.

