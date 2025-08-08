Published: Aug 08, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 17:59 IST
Aug 08, 2025, 17:59 IST
Nigel Farage surges in UK polls as reform UK gains momentum ahead of general election
Nigel Farage is making headlines again as Reform UK gains traction across the country. With rising discontent over immigration, cost of living, and political trust, Farage’s comeback is reshaping the UK's political landscape. His fiery rhetoric and anti-establishment stance are drawing support away from both Conservatives and Labour ahead of the upcoming general election.