Christopher Nolan-directorial 'Oppenheimer' is in the middle of a controversy over a reference to the Bhagavad Gita, the holy scripture of Hindus, during an intimate scene. In this scene, Oppenheimer appears to have sex as he reads out verses from the holy Hindu scripture. The scene features Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, who play J Robert Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock respectively.