Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel took the stand on Tuesday in his corruption trial for the first time since it began in 2020. Watch this report for more details!
Netanyahu Expected to Respond to Allegations in the Court
Advertisment
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel took the stand on Tuesday in his corruption trial for the first time since it began in 2020. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.