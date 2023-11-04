Nepal: UN chief warns of melting glaciers

A wave of vicious weather driven by phenomena of global warming and climate change is sweeping across South Asia. Its most visible signatures are a retreat of glaciers, rising river water levels, and frequent flooding. The latest warning has come from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who visited the area near Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, and said that Nepal's snow-capped mountains have lost close to one-third of their ice in over 30 years due to global warming.