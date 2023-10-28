Nawaz Sharif joins hands with Pak army, what next for Imran Khan?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is back in Pakistan after nearly four years in self-exile. Sharif has served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times and was once ousted in a military coup - so the big question is has there been an arrangement between him and the Pakistani Army for his safe passage? And now that is back, will he cause an electoral landscape? What will happen to Imran Khan now? Can Sharif play a decisive role in helping Pakistan to revive its battered economy?

