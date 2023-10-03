NATO wrong on Russia's war backfiring? Slovakia, Bulgaria & Hungary pro-Russia in their attitudes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Putin has made Ukraine’s NATO ambitions & the bloc's eastward expansion the principal grounds for the Russian invasion of 2022. NATO members say Russia’s war has backfired, with Finland having joined the alliance & Sweden awaiting formal entry. The policy shift ended decades of both nations' respective non-aligned status. However, Slovakia, Bulgaria & Hungary have stood out as particularly pro-Russia in their attitudes. Bulgaria’s previous government had to secretly provide Kyiv with ammunition & fuel, concealing the facts from the public. After a call to send s-300 air defence systems to Ukraine, Bulgaria's pro-Russian president recently criticised the government & the parliament alike for becoming what he called donors to foreign armies. Hungary has officially refused to deliver arms to Ukraine, echoing the popular belief that doing so would drag these countries into the conflict. Remember, Hungary joined NATO in 1999, while Bulgaria & Slovakia joined the alliance in 2004.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos