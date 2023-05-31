National Accountability Bureau extends Imran Khan's bail until June 1

Imran Khan the former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been granted bail in the Al-Qadir case. The National Accountability Bureau(NAB) has put the new date as June 19th. The row is over a 530 million dollar land that was bought by a trust owned by Imran Khan and his wife. While on the way to the court, Imran Khan spoke exclusively to WION's Pakistan bureau chief Anas Malik, where he accused the government of demonizing the PTI party and branding them as a terror group to rule them out of politics altogether.