Kathmandu's oldest temple Pashupatinath under corruption investigation

The anti-corruption body have been probing Pashupatinath temple in Nepal related to the gold used in the temple’s Jalhari. According to a report, 10 kg of gold was missing from Jalhari weighing 100 kg. Pashupatinath Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu. Jalhari is a gold ornament which was installed around the Shivling inside the temple during Maha Shivratri last year. The government directed the Commission to Investigate the Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to launch an inquiry after reports of 10 kg of gold missing from the Shivling’s ornament raised questions in Parliament.