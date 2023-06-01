Movie Review: Was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse worth the wait? | Critically Speaking

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here. The animated film is a sequel to 2018’s phenomenal Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and continues the story of Miles Morales an Afro-Latino teen who becomes a Spider-Man after he is bitten by a radioactive Spider. In Across the Spider-Verse we find him still struggling to balance his personal life with his superhero life. Is the film any good? Watch WION's Kshitij Mohan Rawat's review.