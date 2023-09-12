Morocco's deadly earthquake, rescue efforts hampered

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Morocco dealt with a destructive earthquake of 6.8 magnitude, strongest in a century which so far has taken 2,600 lives and has injured thousands more. The earthquake has caused mass destruction, and now authorities are racing against time to find missing persons and doing all they can to tackle the situation.

