More than 490,400 COVID-19 cases in India, with over 15,300 deaths

Jun 26, 2020, 10.15 PM(IST)
There is an exponential rise in the COVID-19 cases in India in the last five days. More than 490,400 people now have been infected with COVID-19 in India, while the COVID-19 death toll is over 15,300.