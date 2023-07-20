Mission Possible: India's multidimensional poverty plummets ahead of schedule

India has made remarkable progress in its fight against multidimensional poverty, according to the latest report released by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog). The report, titled 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023', reveals that an unprecedented 13.5 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21. This achievement places India well ahead of its 2030 target for reducing poverty under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Take a look.