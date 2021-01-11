LIVE TV
Mine-free River Jordan shrine ends 50 year wait for Epiphany
Jan 11, 2021, 04.30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
After a years-long effort to remove landmines near where Christians believe Jesus was baptized, Fransciscan friars marked the Epiphany holiday on Sunday (January 10) by visiting a Jordan River shrine that had been marooned for over 50 years.
