Millions off work as Typhoon Koinu crosses Taiwan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Millions in Taiwan are off work, and several schools are shut. This as Typhoon Koinu is brushing past the far southern tip of Taiwan, bringing in torrential rains and strong winds. At least 190 have been injured so far, but no casualties have been reported.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos