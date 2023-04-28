Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump & January 6 capitol rights

Former US vice president Mike Pence gave testimony in the federal investigation looking into the part played by his former employer Donald Trump in the assault on the Capitol in 2021. In the investigation being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith into Trump's actions prior to the 2020 election as well as the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when rioters attempted to stop Pence and lawmakers from recognising President Biden's victory, his testimony is a significant development.