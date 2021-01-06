LIVE TV
Meet 51-year old Olympic super fan, attended every summer Olympic in 30 years
Jan 06, 2021, 09.05 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
For most people going to watch the Olympic is once in a lifetime opportunity, But for the 51-year old Kyoko Ishikawa, it is almost a ritual.
