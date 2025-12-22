/Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali Praises India's Healthcare Support to Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, has praised India's long standing support for Afghan healthcare, highlighting medical visas as a "vital humanitarian channel" during a visit to New Delhi. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal exclusively, Jalali noted that "Afghans have been regularly traveling to India for medical treatment for a long time." India has established a thalassaemia centre and a modern diagnostic centre and replaced the heating system at Kabul's Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. It will also construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul's Bagrami district, an oncology centre, a trauma centre, and five maternity health clinics.