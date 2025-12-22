LOGIN
Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali Praises India's Healthcare Support to Afghanistan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 09:49 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 09:49 IST
Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, has praised India's long standing support for Afghan healthcare, highlighting medical visas as a "vital humanitarian channel" during a visit to New Delhi. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal exclusively, Jalali noted that "Afghans have been regularly traveling to India for medical treatment for a long time." India has established a thalassaemia centre and a modern diagnostic centre and replaced the heating system at Kabul's Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. It will also construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul's Bagrami district, an oncology centre, a trauma centre, and five maternity health clinics.

