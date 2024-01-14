Mauritius announces special leave on Ram Mandir inauguration day

Mauritius gearing for Ram Temple celebrations. Mauritius Minister Dr Anjiv Ramdhany has compared the Ram temple consecration ceremony to Diwali, highlighting the government's plan to install projectors to enable everyone in the country to witness the live broadcast of the ceremony on January 22. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Mauritius, he said, "This historic event provides us with an opportunity to come together, transcending political, religious and cultural divides." Watch to know more!