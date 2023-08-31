Massive explosion from Sun felt on Earth and Mars

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
A glob of plasma and radiation that was blasted by an unexplained explosion on the sun's far side is expected to crash with Mars. According to researchers, if the solar storm strikes the Red Planet, it may cause weak UV auroras and even shred a portion of the Martian atmosphere.

