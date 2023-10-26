Mass shooting in Maine, as gun violence, hate crimes rise | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
In the United States, gun violence issue has become an increasingly concerning topic. According to the gun violence archive, more than 560 mass shootings across the US have occurred this year. And the latest in Maine, which has killed at least 18 and injured dozens.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos