Mariupol under siege: Over 2,100 people killed in Mariupol amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mar 14, 2022, 08:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Now it's day 19 of the Russian invasion and the Russian forces are continuing to pound the port city of Mariupol in the south which is endured some of the worst fighting since Russia invaded.
