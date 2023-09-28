Manipur violence: Tensions over death of 2 students; Home Ministry sends Srinagar top cop to Manipur

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
India's northern east state of Manipur continues to make headlines - now, hundreds of students clashed with Manipur security forces after the pictures of bodies of two teenage students surfaced online. Meanwhile, India's Home Ministry repatriated a top Srinagar police officer to the violence-hit Manipur.

