videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Manipur violence: State police lodge criminal case against Assam Rifles after alteration
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 09, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The personnel of Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force, were booked by Manipur state police for “obstruction of duty” and “criminal intimidation”.
trending now
Manipur violence: State police lodge criminal case against Assam Rifles after alteration
Niger hit with more sanctions as junta rebuffs latest diplomatic mission
Wagner is taking advantage on instability in Niger: Antony Blinken
Russia-Ukraine war moving towards black sea
Lok Sabha no-confidence debate: Amit Shah likely to speak on Manipur issue today
recommended videos
Nepal initiates investigation against former Prime Ministers
Zoom orders partial work-from-office policy for workers
Nepal: Incessant rainfall triggers landslides, floods
Famous model Bella Hadid opens up about 'painful' Lyme disease battle
Antony Blinken: Wagner is taking advantage on instability in Niger
recommended videos
Nepal initiates investigation against former Prime Ministers
Zoom orders partial work-from-office policy for workers
Nepal: Incessant rainfall triggers landslides, floods
Famous model Bella Hadid opens up about 'painful' Lyme disease battle