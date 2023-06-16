Manipur violence & arson continue, union minister RK Ranjan's house set ablaze by protester

Violence & arson have resurfaced in the Indian state of Manipur. In the latest incident, which took place on Thursday night, the residence of RK Ranjan, who is the union minister of state for external affairs, was torched by a mob. However, the minister was in Kerala on official work during the incident. This may not be the only instance of a house being set on fire by a violent mob on Thursday. Reports say, at least two abandoned houses were torched on Thursday afternoon. This marks a second major wave of violence in Manipur, after initial large-scale clashes erupted in the first week of may. A day before the union minister's house was torched, Manipur minister Nemcha kip-gen's official quarters in Imphal went up in flames.