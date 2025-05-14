Man freed after 38 years: UK's longest miscarriage of justice overturned

Peter Sullivan has been acquitted of murder after spending 38 years in jail, marking one of the UK's longest miscarriages of justice. New DNA evidence revealed his innocence, leading to the overturning of his conviction for the murder of Diane Sindall. Sullivan's lawyer calls the ruling "unprecedented and historic". The police have reopened the investigation to find the real killer.