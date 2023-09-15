Maldives - an India vs China election battleground

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Maldives votes in runoff elections on September 30 after neither candidate could reach the 50% vote mark in the first round. Incumbent President Ibrahim Solih holds a district pro-India stand. His primary opponent Mohammed Muizzi is against the India tilt and has a strong pro-China leaning. This election will be about India and China jostling for influence in the Indian Ocean nation that lies on a key trading route.

