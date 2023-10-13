Major Israel fund sees huge outflows

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The price of Ishares MSCI Israel exchange-traded fund has hit a three-year low as fears of a wider conflict loom large. The 116.92 million exchange-traded dollar fund, which is tied to the performance of Israeli stocks, has seen net outflows of 4.94 million dollars this week.

