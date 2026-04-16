/Maharashtra: Teen Arrested for Circulating Obscene Clips of Women

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 01:00 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 01:00 IST
A disturbing case has emerged from Maharashtra where a teenager has been arrested for allegedly exploiting around 180 minors and circulating obscene videos of women online. The case has been registered under POCSO, IT Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities in Amravati have also demolished the accused’s residence as part of strict action, while investigations continue into the scale of the alleged cyber and sexual offences.