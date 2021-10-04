Lufthansa adds four new Airbus A350s to its fleet

Oct 04, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Lufthansa said it has agreed to lease four new Airbus A350-900 long-haul passenger jets, taking on newer planes left without homes as airlines restructure their balance sheets amid the coronavirus crisis. Watch this report for more details.
