Lampedusa grapples with surge in migrant arrivals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The Italian island of lampedusa is grappling with a new wave of migrant crisis. The island has been a witness to a record number of migrant landings. A vast majority of them arrive via sea from North Africa. Italy has now transferred hundreds of these migrants to Sicily from Lampedusa.

